Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $736.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

