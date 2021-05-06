STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

