Comerica Bank Buys 13,278 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

