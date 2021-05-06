Comerica Bank Buys 1,228 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of OneMain worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in OneMain by 237.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 63.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of OMF opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

