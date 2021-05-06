Comerica Bank Sells 7,761 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

D stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3,897.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

