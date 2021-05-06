Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $201,000 Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 96.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,652 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

