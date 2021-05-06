J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $541,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35,816.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.