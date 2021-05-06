J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $111.10 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

