J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

