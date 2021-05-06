Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $261.25 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

