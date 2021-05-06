Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,255 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.16% of Teradyne worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $46,390,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $123.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

