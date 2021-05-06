Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

STZ opened at $239.70 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.