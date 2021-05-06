Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

GM stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,152,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

