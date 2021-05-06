Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $486,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $68.44 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.