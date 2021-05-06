MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle Sells 8,500 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Hornbuckle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.