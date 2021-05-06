Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Purchases 1,361 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $11,881.53. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,769.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 4th, David C. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00.

Shares of GRF stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

