Seascape Capital Management Sells 2,062 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.65 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

