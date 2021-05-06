Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson Sells 60,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032,000 shares in the company, valued at C$247,680.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson acquired 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$7,285.00.

TSE:MGA opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$89.24 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599999 EPS for the current year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

