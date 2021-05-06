NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NICE by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,554,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $235.84 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average is $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

