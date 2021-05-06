Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 50.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 25.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $369.14 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $366.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,001 shares of company stock valued at $114,165,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.