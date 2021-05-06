Prudent Investors Network Acquires 330 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prudent Investors Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $81.05.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.