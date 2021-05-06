Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,356.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,213.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,936.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

