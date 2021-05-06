Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $105.91.

