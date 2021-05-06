Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.56 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.