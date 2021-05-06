Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $1,311,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE ED opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

