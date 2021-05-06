Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $104.06.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

