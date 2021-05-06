Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

