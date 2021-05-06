Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

