2,688 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,186.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.