Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.