Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.