Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

Shares of MCRB opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.