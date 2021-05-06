The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.60

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

