Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.32

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

JRONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

