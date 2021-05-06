Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.02

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1276753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $12,617,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $9,284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.