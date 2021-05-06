Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.02

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1276753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $12,617,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $9,284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
