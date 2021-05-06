BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 310429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

