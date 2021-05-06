Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE:DCO opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $680.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

