Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.02

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.02 and last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 606091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$26.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.16%.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

