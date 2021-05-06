Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $14.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.95 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

