$0.41 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

