TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $689.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,906. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

