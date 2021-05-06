Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,568,866.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

