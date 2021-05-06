Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 144 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Camellia’s previous dividend of $102.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:CAM opened at GBX 7,050 ($92.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £194.72 million and a P/E ratio of -34.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,028.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,047. Camellia has a 1 year low of GBX 6,350 ($82.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,550 ($111.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Camellia Company Profile
