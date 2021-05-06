Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 144 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Camellia’s previous dividend of $102.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CAM opened at GBX 7,050 ($92.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £194.72 million and a P/E ratio of -34.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,028.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,047. Camellia has a 1 year low of GBX 6,350 ($82.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,550 ($111.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

