CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.09). Approximately 72,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 232,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.10 ($1.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The firm has a market cap of £201.01 million and a PE ratio of -27.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.32.

About CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

