Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

