Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declares Dividend of $0.80

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7959 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBOOY shares. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

