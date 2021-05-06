PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.22. 2,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 678,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

