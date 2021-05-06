Short Interest in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Decreases By 15.1%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

