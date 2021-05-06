Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 127,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:RENN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

