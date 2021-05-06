Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 127,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:RENN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

