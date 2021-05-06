Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 721,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Employers alerts:

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Employers by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Employers by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.